Southeast Missourian editor arrested for DWI

The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated.

A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal a turn. A subsequent breath test indicated his blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit.

Fahr was cited for misdemeanor DWI, failure to signal and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson and released.