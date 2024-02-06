All sections
NewsAugust 7, 2023

Southeast Missourian editor arrested for DWI

The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal a turn. A subsequent breath test indicated his blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit...

Southeast Missourian
Rick Fahr Jr.
Rick Fahr Jr.

The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated.

A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal a turn. A subsequent breath test indicated his blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit.

Fahr was cited for misdemeanor DWI, failure to signal and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson and released.

He faces a September court date.

Fahr said Sunday, Aug. 6, he will plead guilty to the charges and fully comply with court orders.

He has also been temporarily suspended from duties at the Southeast Missourian.

"There is no defense for my action, and I will offer no excuse. I apologize for my recklessness. I am thankful no harm came to anyone," he said. "I want to acknowledge the Highway Patrol trooper and staff at the Sheriff's Office who treated me with professionalism and courtesy. Going forward, I want to use this situation as a springboard to seek further counseling and treatment."

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

