All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 27, 2020
Southeast Missourian awarded grant from Facebook
The Facebook Journalism Project recognized the Southeast Missourian newsroom Thursday for its “impactful coronavirus reporting” with a $5,000 grant. According to a news release on the Facebook Journalism Project site, the Southeast Missourian was one of the first 50 media organizations recognized in a $1 million effort to help local newsrooms “cover unexpected costs associated with coronavirus reporting.” Facebook has partnered with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association (LMA) to make the awards. ...
Southeast Missourian

The Facebook Journalism Project recognized the Southeast Missourian newsroom Thursday for its “impactful coronavirus reporting” with a $5,000 grant.

According to a news release on the Facebook Journalism Project site, the Southeast Missourian was one of the first 50 media organizations recognized in a $1 million effort to help local newsrooms “cover unexpected costs associated with coronavirus reporting.” Facebook has partnered with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association (LMA) to make the awards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Journalists in local communities are working around the clock to ensure people have timely information to keep them safe,” said Campbell Brown, vice president, Global News Partnerships, Facebook. “Lenfest and the Local Media Association [are helping] us quickly provide support for this critical reporting.”

“The assistance will help us defray some of the costs we’ve incurred setting up remote work capability for our journalists, digital operations team and staff,” said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian. “It’s also a shot in the arm, boosting morale as so many here are working night and day to bring this critical story to the public.”

A complete list of winners will be announced in early April.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
Passengers gather for flight to Chicago from new Cape Girard...
NewsOct. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month, September 2024
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy