Southeast Missourian awarded grant from Facebook

The Facebook Journalism Project recognized the Southeast Missourian newsroom Thursday for its “impactful coronavirus reporting” with a $5,000 grant.
According to a news release on the Facebook Journalism Project site, the Southeast Missourian was one of the first 50 media organizations recognized in a $1 million effort to help local newsrooms “cover unexpected costs associated with coronavirus reporting.” Facebook has partnered with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association (LMA) to make the awards.
“Journalists in local communities are working around the clock to ensure people have timely information to keep them safe,” said Campbell Brown, vice president, Global News Partnerships, Facebook. “Lenfest and the Local Media Association [are helping] us quickly provide support for this critical reporting.”
“The assistance will help us defray some of the costs we’ve incurred setting up remote work capability for our journalists, digital operations team and staff,” said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian. “It’s also a shot in the arm, boosting morale as so many here are working night and day to bring this critical story to the public.”
A complete list of winners will be announced in early April.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.