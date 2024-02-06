Southeast Missouri University Foundation to mark 40th anniversary

University Foundation will be holding an open house Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary.
The open house for the organization affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wehking Alumni Center, Kem Statuary Hall, in Cape Girardeau.
The University Foundation collects and manages resources that allow Southeast Missouri State University to enhance the quality and extend the range of services provided to its students and the region, according to the SEMO website.
This is a come-and-go event that invites local alumni, community members and the university community to connect with the foundation. The event will be highlighting the support it has given the university over the last 40 years.
A timeline will feature important dates, such as when it was founded in 1983, when the endowments reached $1 million in 1998 and when the endowments reached $100 million in 2019.
Members of the foundation board will be highlighted as well.
There will be hors d'oeuvres and a celebratory cake.
