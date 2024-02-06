Southeast Missouri University Foundation to mark 40th anniversary

University Foundation will be holding an open house Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary.

The open house for the organization affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wehking Alumni Center, Kem Statuary Hall, in Cape Girardeau.

The University Foundation collects and manages resources that allow Southeast Missouri State University to enhance the quality and extend the range of services provided to its students and the region, according to the SEMO website.