NewsMarch 18, 2021

Southeast Missouri State's 'Giving Day' seeks funding for university projects

Southeast Missouri State University, founded as Southeast Missouri State Normal School in 1873, is launching a one-day campaign Tuesday via social media, email and telephone to help raise money for 12 initiatives directly benefiting students on campus...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University launches "Giving Day" on Tuesday to raise money for specific initiatives to benefit students on campus.
Southeast Missouri State University launches "Giving Day" on Tuesday to raise money for specific initiatives to benefit students on campus.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University, founded as Southeast Missouri State Normal School in 1873, is launching a one-day campaign Tuesday via social media, email and telephone to help raise money for 12 initiatives directly benefiting students on campus.

The March 23 "Giving Day" drive coincides with Southeast's 148th birthday.

Identified projects

  • Collegiate cyber defense competition team and the Hacking Guild, supporting master classes, presentations from cyber experts and competition expenses.
  • Conservatory students and live theatre performances, supporting students of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.
  • College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) supporting the purchase of two new storage cabinets for flammable materials.
  • Anthropology Club support to fund forensic analyses of several cases of unidentified human skeletal remains from the Southeast Missouri region.
  • Southeast "spirit" support, through purchase of transportable, standing SEMO foam-sculpted letters promoting esprit de corps on campus and across social media platforms.
  • New scholarship for Southeast's online students, through kickstart funding establishing an endowed scholarship for remote-learning students who demonstrate financial need.
  • Decorating International Village, through helping Southeast's Office of International Education and Services buy interior design elements to complete the village.
  • Enriching Kent Library, through creating warm, comfortable student spaces with lounge chairs.
  • Enhancing the campus tour experience, through purchase of a six-seat golf cart.
  • Supporting Camp Redhawk, helping 10 new students with financial need attend this summer leadership program.
  • Supporting Redhawks Recover, an initiative to help student-athletes return to competition sooner with a game-ready ice and compression therapy unit.
  • Funding for the Urban Student Teacher Scholarship, with a goal of enhancing an education student's field experience through a scholarship directed toward those who plan to student teach in public or charter urban schools.
For more information and to donate online, visit www.givingday.semo.edu.

Southeast's foundation staff and Annual Fund student representatives, in addition to university staff and faculty, will be calling alumni and friends throughout the day Tuesday.

"The generosity of our Southeast community — our alumni and friends across the country; our faculty, staff and students; and businesses through the region — is incredibly important to (Southeast)," said Trudy Lee, vice president of university advancement and director of Southeast's foundation.

Additionally, Southeast's Facebook page will showcase videos of Southeast faculty and staff March 23.

Note: Jeff Long is a part-time Southeast Missouri State University instructor.

