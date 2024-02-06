Southeast Missouri State University, founded as Southeast Missouri State Normal School in 1873, is launching a one-day campaign Tuesday via social media, email and telephone to help raise money for 12 initiatives directly benefiting students on campus.

The March 23 "Giving Day" drive coincides with Southeast's 148th birthday.

Collegiate cyber defense competition team and the Hacking Guild, supporting master classes, presentations from cyber experts and competition expenses.

Conservatory students and live theatre performances, supporting students of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) supporting the purchase of two new storage cabinets for flammable materials.

Anthropology Club support to fund forensic analyses of several cases of unidentified human skeletal remains from the Southeast Missouri region.

Southeast "spirit" support, through purchase of transportable, standing SEMO foam-sculpted letters promoting esprit de corps on campus and across social media platforms.

New scholarship for Southeast's online students, through kickstart funding establishing an endowed scholarship for remote-learning students who demonstrate financial need.

Decorating International Village, through helping Southeast's Office of International Education and Services buy interior design elements to complete the village.

Enriching Kent Library, through creating warm, comfortable student spaces with lounge chairs.

Enhancing the campus tour experience, through purchase of a six-seat golf cart.

Supporting Camp Redhawk, helping 10 new students with financial need attend this summer leadership program.

Supporting Redhawks Recover, an initiative to help student-athletes return to competition sooner with a game-ready ice and compression therapy unit.