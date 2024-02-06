Southeast Missouri State University, founded as Southeast Missouri State Normal School in 1873, is launching a one-day campaign Tuesday via social media, email and telephone to help raise money for 12 initiatives directly benefiting students on campus.
The March 23 "Giving Day" drive coincides with Southeast's 148th birthday.
For more information and to donate online, visit www.givingday.semo.edu.
Southeast's foundation staff and Annual Fund student representatives, in addition to university staff and faculty, will be calling alumni and friends throughout the day Tuesday.
"The generosity of our Southeast community — our alumni and friends across the country; our faculty, staff and students; and businesses through the region — is incredibly important to (Southeast)," said Trudy Lee, vice president of university advancement and director of Southeast's foundation.
Additionally, Southeast's Facebook page will showcase videos of Southeast faculty and staff March 23.
