Sara Edgerton, professor of cello and string bass and artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at Southeast Missouri State University, is set to retire after 33 years.

Edgerton joined SEMO in 1991 and was hired to develop the orchestra at the school. She has played a crucial role in revitalizing and leading the orchestra and preparing for her final concert.

When Edgerton joined SEMO in 1991, she was hired to help develop the orchestra as the university was lacking a full-time professor dedicated to string instruments. She was faced with the challenge of rebuilding the orchestra, which initially consisted of only five string players. Her efforts led to the orchestra’s development over the past 33 years, allowing it to perform complex pieces and engage in more projects.

“I always say that I go back to that first rehearsal; I walked into the room, and five students were sitting there, five string players. So you know, it was a challenge, but I was excited because there was so much potential. There’s so much interest and support. People felt like we needed the symphony orchestra.” Edgerton said.

Under Edgerton’s leadership, the SEMO orchestra put on several memorable concerts, including one on the Great Wall of China in 2009.

“Just outside the hallway of my office, there’s this wonderful photo of the orchestra on the Great Wall of China. When I came here, if someone had said, ‘Sara, in 15 years your orchestra could be playing in China’, I would say, ‘You’ve got to be joking’. But, yeah, we did that,” she said.