Seven staff members of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, have been named national finalists for the College Media Association’s (CMA) annual Pinnacle Awards.

The Arrow is in contention for five awards across the Video/Audio, Reporting and Sports categories. According to the CMA, the Pinnacle Awards “honor the best college media organizations and individual work. The annual contest is open to student work produced for any college media organization, including print, broadcast and online outlets, during an academic year.”

“I believe the number of finalists we produce each year is a testament to the effectiveness of our program,” Tamara Zellars Buck, faculty adviser to the Arrow and Department of Mass Media chair, said in a news release. “Students don’t just grow as journalists and producers; they also grow as managers and leaders. Their time as part of the Arrow prepares them to work in a great number of jobs, both within and outside of traditional media roles.”

Students’ works being considered for awards:

• Video/Audio — Best Video Entertainment Program: “What’s Up SEMO 2/5/24”, Pat Buck and Hunter Caldwell;

• Video/Audio — Best Video Entertainment Program: “What’s Up SEMO 3/18/24”, Pat Buck and Hunter Caldwell;