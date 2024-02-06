Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2021 graduation

The following students graduated with academic distinction or specialized degrees during the Spring semester from Southeast Missouri State University

Advance, Missouri

Tammy Moore graduated Associate's Honors with a Associate of Arts in Child Care and Guidance with a major in child care and guidance option.

Dalton Wilson graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in physical education K-12.

Benton, Missouri

Emmy Bolen graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option.

Cape Girardeau

Tanim Ahmed graduated with a Master of Science with a major in cybersecurity.

Clint Ashner graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Laura Bauman graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling.

Tara Belcher graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in economics.

Shannon Beussink graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health science: pre-physical/occupational therapy option.

Sara Bline graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in biology education: unified science option.

Phoebe Boeschen graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Ethan Chou graduated with a Master of Science with a major in applied computer science.

Mark Chowning graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.

Jasmine Cooper graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child and a Certificate Program with a major in autism spectrum disorder.

Raleigh Davis graduated with a Master of Business Administration: entrepreneurship option.

Lily Dohogne graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Rachel Donze graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Molly Douglas graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in theatre: acting option.

Caitlyn Dumey graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.

Alexis Estes graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Margot Hart graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: administration option.

Abby Hermann graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Tara Hester graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Jordan Huff graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: TV and film option.

Brayden Hull graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option.

Rebekah Johnston graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Olivia Jones graduated with a Master of Business Administration: health administration option.

River Ketcherside graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in psychology and social work.

Elizabeth Kight graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Emily Killen graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Taylor Kohlfeld graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: sales management option.

Anna Margetta graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Annie Martin graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Krista Martin graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education.

Hannah McGill graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.

Tyler McLemore graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Morgan Murphy graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling.

Dane Nelson graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: sales management option.

Joseph Norman graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Kathy Painton graduated with a Master of Science with a major in environmental science.

Anna Palmer graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: literature option.

Zeb Parris graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with majors in global cultures and languages: foreign language option and political science.

Celia Parsons graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in social work.

Cody Paulsen graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.

Caressa Petot graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: microbiology, cellular and molecular biology, and biotechnology option.

Jeremy Pike graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in industrial/organizational pscyhology.

Grey Ruessler graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in cybersecurity.

Michaela Salyer graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).

Kaitlyn Schiwitz graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.

Landon Schnurbusch graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mathematics: actuarial science option and Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music with a major in music: composition option.

Jessica Simmons graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in educational administrative.

Miranda Smith graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in exceptional child.

Hollynn St Clair graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in theatre: musical theatre option.

Jessica Tankersley graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Cheyenne Townsend graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mathematics: applied mathematics option.

Trent Waltz graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in psychology and biology: biomedical sciences option.

Taylor Ward graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Josh Webb graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.

Kirstin Weinzetl graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Nick Wiesner graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.

Eric Williams II graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Ashlynn Wyman graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: public relations option and Cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies.

Chaffee, Missouri

Hannah Glueck graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Stefanie Hall graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Lindsey Harrell graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Mary Beth Knutson graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child.

Joseph Landewee graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option.

Anna Sadler graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Paige Tucker graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in art education.

Delta

Elizabeth Licklider graduated Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer sciences education with a major in family and consumer science education.

Friedheim

Jarett Seabaugh graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences and microbiology, cellular and molecular biology, and biotechnology options.

Frohna, Missouri

Shelly Gray graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education and a Graduate Certificate with a major in special reading K-12 licensure.

Lauren Gray graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: family studies option.

Jacob Stueve graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Jackson

Hannah Aufdenberg graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Anitra Bahner graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in educational administrative.

Holden Bequette graduated Summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Taylor Brady graduated with a Master of Science with a major in environmental science.

Chelsea Bucher graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Katie Christian graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.

Brian Collins graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option.

Natalie Cunningham graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in social work.

Zach Deneke graduated with a Master of Science with a major in technology management: customized option.