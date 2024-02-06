Southeast Missouri State University's Special Collections and Archives is inviting community members to share how the COVID-19 pandemic has turned daily life upside down with submissions to be compiled in a new collection to document this life-changing event for historical posterity. This special digital collection, "Documenting the Pandemic: Stories from Southeast," will be available online in Special Collections' Digital Collections this fall.

"Staff in Kent Library's Special Collections & Archives is trained to collect and preserve primary source materials that document our University and the regional history of Southeast Missouri," said Roxanne Dunn, Special Collections and Archives librarian, in a university news release. "We're stepping outside of that box a little bit by asking people to share these primary sources, or first-hand accounts, of how the pandemic has changed their lives and then deposit those stories and experience with Special Collections & Archives."

Those wishing to submit items -- stories, images and video -- to the collection can upload items with a brief explanation at library.semo.edu/service-areas/special-collections-and-archives/dtpsfs.

In the release, Dunn said she wanted to attempt to capture how the pandemic has drastically altered the landscape both on campus and in the southeast Missouri community. Many archives across the United States are developing similar projects and she said she was inspired by the different ways in which archivists are reaching out to the communities they serve to document their stories.