NewsJune 26, 2017

Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agenda 6/26/17

Academic Hall, Board of Regents room 900 Normal Ave. Regular meeting, 9:30 a.m. today n Approval of Minutes of May 12, 2017, open session Report Item n University president's report Action items n Tour of Grauel Building upon adjournment Open session agenda...

Academic Hall, Board of Regents room

900 Normal Ave.

Regular meeting, 9:30 a.m. today

  • Approval of Minutes of May 12, 2017, open session

Report Item

  • University president's report

Action items

  • Tour of Grauel Building upon adjournment
Open session agenda

  • Announcement of actions taken in closed session
  • Consideration of approval of proposed FY18 university general operating and auxiliary budgets
  • Consideration of FY19 capital budget request to be submitted to the Missouri Department of Higher Education
  • Consideration of approval of academic program changes

A. New graduate certificate -- special reading licensure

B. Option title change -- Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Studies: from Fashion Merchandising to Fashion and Consumer Studies

C. Academic restructure -- move Master of Arts from Department of Elementary, Early, and Special Education to Department of Educational Leadership Counseling

Report items

  • Progress report on contracts and facilities management projects

Pertinent address:

900 Normal Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

