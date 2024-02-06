Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agenda 6/26/17

Open session agenda

Announcement of actions taken in closed session

Consideration of approval of proposed FY18 university general operating and auxiliary budgets

Consideration of FY19 capital budget request to be submitted to the Missouri Department of Higher Education

Consideration of approval of academic program changes

A. New graduate certificate -- special reading licensure

B. Option title change -- Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Studies: from Fashion Merchandising to Fashion and Consumer Studies

C. Academic restructure -- move Master of Arts from Department of Elementary, Early, and Special Education to Department of Educational Leadership Counseling

Report items

Progress report on contracts and facilities management projects

