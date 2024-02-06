Southeast Missouri State University and Republic Airways are taking off on a new partnership to help students find employment and fill the global pilot shortage.
Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City of Cape Girardeau, Republic Airways and Southeast gathered in the Commander Hanger at the airport Tuesday to celebrate the newly announced employment partnership between Southeast's professional pilot program and Republic Airways, six months after announcing the program's start.
The pilot program is already a partnership of the university, the regional airport and U.S. Aviation Group to teach and conduct proper training of students to obtain a Bachelor of Science in professional piloting.
"It's been a tough year for the airline industry and it's definitely been a tough year for the universities as well, but signing this pipeline partnership program today is a sign of countless and significant opportunities that lie ahead," said Lauren Gaudion, director of corporate communications and public relations at Republic Airways and two-time Southeast alumna.
During her speech, Gaudion said Republic's current 6,000 aviation professionals help operate daily flights for American, Delta and United airlines across the country. She added Southeast pilot program students will have an opportunity to interview with Republic upon completion of their instrument rating, which is about the time they complete their sophomore year.
"There is a global pilot shortage going on right now, as we speak. And while the pandemic put a pause to that, it's back and it's stronger than ever before. So, for Republic, this is a great opportunity for us to have a well respected program that's about to launch and get an opportunity to connect with their students," Gaudion said.
Those from Cape Girardeau and Southeast echoed their excitement for the partnership to reassure those who have already applied and to help establish future interest in the program, set to officially start this fall with the class of 2025.
"By all accounts, the professional pilot program is proving to be one of strong interest to graduating high school students," Southeast president Carlos Vargas said in his remarks.
"The City of Cape Girardeau is super excited for this pipeline with Republic Airways and the other partners U.S. Aviation has is just an exciting opportunity to make sure when they finish this program, they have the entryway into the career of their dreams," Cape Girardeau airport manager Katrina Amos said.
Vice president for enrollment management and student success at Southeast Deborah Below said they are pleased to have received dozens of applications for the program and will announce the fall class when classes begin.
Ken Jackson, director of aviation operations at Southeast, hopes this will be one of many partnerships creating an established career pipeline for pilot program students.
"Our goal is not just to train pilots, it's to help students become a pilot and get a job with the airline industry," Jackson said.
