Southeast Missouri State University and Republic Airways are taking off on a new partnership to help students find employment and fill the global pilot shortage.

Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City of Cape Girardeau, Republic Airways and Southeast gathered in the Commander Hanger at the airport Tuesday to celebrate the newly announced employment partnership between Southeast's professional pilot program and Republic Airways, six months after announcing the program's start.

The pilot program is already a partnership of the university, the regional airport and U.S. Aviation Group to teach and conduct proper training of students to obtain a Bachelor of Science in professional piloting.

"It's been a tough year for the airline industry and it's definitely been a tough year for the universities as well, but signing this pipeline partnership program today is a sign of countless and significant opportunities that lie ahead," said Lauren Gaudion, director of corporate communications and public relations at Republic Airways and two-time Southeast alumna.

During her speech, Gaudion said Republic's current 6,000 aviation professionals help operate daily flights for American, Delta and United airlines across the country. She added Southeast pilot program students will have an opportunity to interview with Republic upon completion of their instrument rating, which is about the time they complete their sophomore year.

"There is a global pilot shortage going on right now, as we speak. And while the pandemic put a pause to that, it's back and it's stronger than ever before. So, for Republic, this is a great opportunity for us to have a well respected program that's about to launch and get an opportunity to connect with their students," Gaudion said.