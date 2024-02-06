All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 21, 2022

Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall

Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University. The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though. In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's Board of Governors voted to hike total undergraduate tuition and general fees effective for the Fall 2022 semester from $290.50 to $300.50 per credit hour for on-campus attendees...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast's Academic Hall is seen in this undated photograph. On Friday, SEMO's Board of Governors established tuition and fees for the Fall 2022 semester.
Southeast's Academic Hall is seen in this undated photograph. On Friday, SEMO's Board of Governors established tuition and fees for the Fall 2022 semester.Southeast Missourian file

Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University.

The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though.

In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's Board of Governors voted to hike total undergraduate tuition and general fees effective for the Fall 2022 semester from $290.50 to $300.50 per credit hour for on-campus attendees.

Online rates for undergraduates will decline 5.4% from $317.50 to $300.50, resulting in in-state students attending in-person or remotely paying the same rate.

A year ago, SEMO boosted tuition and fees by nearly 8.5%.

"While we are not able to control rising costs impacted by inflation, Southeast will always be committed to helping students find a path to achieve the future they want," said university president Carlos Vargas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Changing future

"Online undergraduate students are one of the fastest-growing segments in our student body," said Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for Finance and Administration. "That's largely because Southeast has expanded the number of programs that can be completed fully online, and our students find this to be a quality option that gives them more flexibility to meet other responsibilities, including work and family."

Vargas said SEMO's "Will to Do" award -- reserved for Missouri residents who receive federal Pell grants -- enables eligible students to pay nothing in tuition and general fees.

"Our Copper Dome Scholarship is (also) unique because it increases in value each year a student is eligible," Vargas said in a news release.

Previously, Southeast extended its scholarship deadline to June 1, giving students more time to apply for and potentially receive a grant award.

Students who apply with test-optional admission, meaning they do not need to take either the ACT or SAT exams, are also eligible for the Copper Dome award.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy