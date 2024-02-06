Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall

Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University.
The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though.
In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's Board of Governors voted to hike total undergraduate tuition and general fees effective for the Fall 2022 semester from $290.50 to $300.50 per credit hour for on-campus attendees.
Online rates for undergraduates will decline 5.4% from $317.50 to $300.50, resulting in in-state students attending in-person or remotely paying the same rate.
A year ago, SEMO boosted tuition and fees by nearly 8.5%.
"While we are not able to control rising costs impacted by inflation, Southeast will always be committed to helping students find a path to achieve the future they want," said university president Carlos Vargas.
"Online undergraduate students are one of the fastest-growing segments in our student body," said Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for Finance and Administration. "That's largely because Southeast has expanded the number of programs that can be completed fully online, and our students find this to be a quality option that gives them more flexibility to meet other responsibilities, including work and family."
Vargas said SEMO's "Will to Do" award -- reserved for Missouri residents who receive federal Pell grants -- enables eligible students to pay nothing in tuition and general fees.
"Our Copper Dome Scholarship is (also) unique because it increases in value each year a student is eligible," Vargas said in a news release.
Previously, Southeast extended its scholarship deadline to June 1, giving students more time to apply for and potentially receive a grant award.
Students who apply with test-optional admission, meaning they do not need to take either the ACT or SAT exams, are also eligible for the Copper Dome award.
