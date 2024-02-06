Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall

Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University.

The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though.

In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's Board of Governors voted to hike total undergraduate tuition and general fees effective for the Fall 2022 semester from $290.50 to $300.50 per credit hour for on-campus attendees.

Online rates for undergraduates will decline 5.4% from $317.50 to $300.50, resulting in in-state students attending in-person or remotely paying the same rate.

A year ago, SEMO boosted tuition and fees by nearly 8.5%.

"While we are not able to control rising costs impacted by inflation, Southeast will always be committed to helping students find a path to achieve the future they want," said university president Carlos Vargas.