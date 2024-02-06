Southeast Missouri State University is gearing up for its sesquicentennial next year with a yearlong series of events set to launch on the institution's 150th birthday, March 22, 2023.

Details are incomplete at present but SEMO's university communications office said Thursday the celebratory year will conclude with the anticipated total solar eclipse April 8, 2024, when Cape Girardeau will be in the center of totality.

The path of total eclipse, where the moon will cover the sun completely, will run from Mexico, to Texas through Maine and north into Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada.