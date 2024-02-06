All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 2, 2023
Southeast Missouri State graduate elevated to high state post
Gov. Mike Parson has taken "acting" off the title of state director of Social Services Robert Knodell. Knodell, a Southeast Missouri native and graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has served as acting director since October 2021. Previously, he served as Parson's deputy chief of staff, holding the position from June 2018 to October 2021. ...
Southeast Missourian
Robert Knodell
Robert Knodell

Gov. Mike Parson has taken "acting" off the title of state director of Social Services Robert Knodell.

Knodell, a Southeast Missouri native and graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has served as acting director since October 2021.

Previously, he served as Parson's deputy chief of staff, holding the position from June 2018 to October 2021. While in the governor's office, Knodell served as Parson's designee to oversee "much of the state's response efforts and vaccine rollout" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also briefly served as acting director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As acting DSS director, Knodell has focused on accelerating new technology projects to replace and upgrade antiquated systems to more efficiently manage workloads and to better serve the more than 2 million Missourians who utilize DSS programs. He also has focused on improving customer service and stakeholder relationships with partners and advocates, according to a release from the governor.

Parson also named Paula Nickelson as director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. She had been serving as acting director.

"We have greatly enjoyed having Acting Directors Knodell's and Nickelson's perspectives in our Cabinet and have been extremely impressed with their leadership at DSS and DHSS," Parson said in the release. "They have accomplished a lot for the state of Missouri. From improving customer service to helping bring an end to a pandemic, they work hard for the people of Missouri, and we're excited to announce them as full status directors. We have much left to accomplish for Missourians, but with both of them in our Cabinet and on our team, we know we can get it done."

The appointments will become effective Friday, June 2.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy