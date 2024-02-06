Southeast Missouri State graduate elevated to high state post

As acting DSS director, Knodell has focused on accelerating new technology projects to replace and upgrade antiquated systems to more efficiently manage workloads and to better serve the more than 2 million Missourians who utilize DSS programs. He also has focused on improving customer service and stakeholder relationships with partners and advocates, according to a release from the governor.

Parson also named Paula Nickelson as director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. She had been serving as acting director.

"We have greatly enjoyed having Acting Directors Knodell's and Nickelson's perspectives in our Cabinet and have been extremely impressed with their leadership at DSS and DHSS," Parson said in the release. "They have accomplished a lot for the state of Missouri. From improving customer service to helping bring an end to a pandemic, they work hard for the people of Missouri, and we're excited to announce them as full status directors. We have much left to accomplish for Missourians, but with both of them in our Cabinet and on our team, we know we can get it done."

The appointments will become effective Friday, June 2.