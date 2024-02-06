Marjorie Eddleman founded Southeast Missouri Sports Massage earlier this year based on experiences she had gone through with her own injuries and recovery.

"I've had elbow tendonitis, I've thrown out a hamstring, even lower back issues, (and) I have seen firsthand how massage therapy has helped improve those issues," she said. "I've gone between body building and strongman and have the unique position of knowing what it feels like to be on the other side, dealing with the aches and pains of sports injuries."

The licensed massage therapist and esthetician began her practice out of a home office in Marble Hill, Missouri. She moved Wednesday, Oct. 25, to 1353 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau after nine months at the old location.

"It's a good common ground between St. Louis and Memphis to be located here in Cape Girardeau," Eddleman said.

It's also closer to many of her clients.