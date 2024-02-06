Marjorie Eddleman founded Southeast Missouri Sports Massage earlier this year based on experiences she had gone through with her own injuries and recovery.
"I've had elbow tendonitis, I've thrown out a hamstring, even lower back issues, (and) I have seen firsthand how massage therapy has helped improve those issues," she said. "I've gone between body building and strongman and have the unique position of knowing what it feels like to be on the other side, dealing with the aches and pains of sports injuries."
The licensed massage therapist and esthetician began her practice out of a home office in Marble Hill, Missouri. She moved Wednesday, Oct. 25, to 1353 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau after nine months at the old location.
"It's a good common ground between St. Louis and Memphis to be located here in Cape Girardeau," Eddleman said.
It's also closer to many of her clients.
Eddleman provides massages and facial treatments to treat a wide variety of ailments or lingering injuries.
"I'm targeting sports injuries, of course, exercise recovery, and then later on in the game, I brought in esthetics. I saw when you increase your (workout), you start having more skin care problems, too," Eddleman said. "... That's how they all tie together."
The esthetics aspect of the business is brand new; Eddleman uses a variety of creams and masks to treat acne, aging or sensitive skin.
She had done massage therapy before the coronavirus pandemic, then switched over to personal training, but decided she wanted to work on massages once again.
Eddleman said she wanted to use her skills to help people feel better. She credited the Aura Skin and Wellness Center with providing her a suite to use in their building.
Clients may book sessions online at www.southeastmissourisportsmassage.com. Eddleman is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment only.
