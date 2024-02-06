Southeast Missouri prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

People around the nation are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day, and this weekend brings a variety of events to Southeast Missouri in honor of the country's birthday.

Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas are holding their annual Fourth of July celebrations throughout the weekend again this year, after most celebrations were canceled last year because of the coronavrirus pandemic.

The City of Cape Girardeau is hosting the Great American 4th of July from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park. The event is free to the public, and will include murals, food trucks, speeches from local dignitaries and more.

The Missouri bicentennial mural will be on display beginning at 3 p.m. in the Arena Building. Food trucks will also arrive at this time and the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will have 100 free T-shirts and coloring available inside the building, and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will sponsor chalk art on the front steps of the Arena Building.

Frank Nickell will give a presentation on the bicentennial mural at 6:30 p.m. inside the Arena Building. Special guests and dignitaries will discuss the history of Missouri and speak on the bicentennial at 7 p.m.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. in the grandstand, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Lisa Reitzel at 8:30 p.m.

Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher, will present the Spirit of America Award around 8:40 p.m., followed by special music by Don Presson and the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation's annual July 4th Celebration is being held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in the Jackson City Park. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.

Lexi Windes wipes mud off the face of Jackson Rushin during the annual Mud Volleyball tourney on July 4, 2019, Jackson City Park in Jackson. Southeast Missourian file

The 5K walk, run and children's fun run begins at 7:04 a.m. with the start and finish line being at Healthpoint Fitness at 410 W. Main St. in Jackson.

The annual mud volleyball tournament begins at 8 a.m. at Jackson City Park, as well as helicopter rides at Legion Field.

The car show begins at 9 a.m., and food stands and Stooges Restaurant Beer Garden will also open at this time.