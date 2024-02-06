Southeast Missouri prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

People around the nation are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day, and this weekend brings a variety of events to Southeast Missouri in honor of the country's birthday.
Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas are holding their annual Fourth of July celebrations throughout the weekend again this year, after most celebrations were canceled last year because of the coronavrirus pandemic.
The City of Cape Girardeau is hosting the Great American 4th of July from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park. The event is free to the public, and will include murals, food trucks, speeches from local dignitaries and more.
The Missouri bicentennial mural will be on display beginning at 3 p.m. in the Arena Building. Food trucks will also arrive at this time and the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will have 100 free T-shirts and coloring available inside the building, and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will sponsor chalk art on the front steps of the Arena Building.
Frank Nickell will give a presentation on the bicentennial mural at 6:30 p.m. inside the Arena Building. Special guests and dignitaries will discuss the history of Missouri and speak on the bicentennial at 7 p.m.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. in the grandstand, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Lisa Reitzel at 8:30 p.m.
Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher, will present the Spirit of America Award around 8:40 p.m., followed by special music by Don Presson and the fireworks display at 9 p.m.
The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation's annual July 4th Celebration is being held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in the Jackson City Park. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.
The 5K walk, run and children's fun run begins at 7:04 a.m. with the start and finish line being at Healthpoint Fitness at 410 W. Main St. in Jackson.
The annual mud volleyball tournament begins at 8 a.m. at Jackson City Park, as well as helicopter rides at Legion Field.
The car show begins at 9 a.m., and food stands and Stooges Restaurant Beer Garden will also open at this time.
The golf ball drop will be held at 4 p.m., followed by performances at the Leist Band Shell from Shades of Soul at 7 p.m. and the Jackson Municipal Band at 8 p.m.
The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and last until approximately 10 p.m.
Below are a list of other Fourth of July celebrations throughout Southeast Missouri over the weekend:
Bollinger County: Barks Plantation RV Park and Campground will host an Independence Day Celebration at the park Saturday at the pavilion by the lake. A potluck supper will be held at 6 p.m., followed by a golf cart and ATV parade at 7 p.m. traveling around the lake. The fireworks show will began around 8:30 p.m.
Oak Ridge: The 4C Fireworks Show will be held at Cape County Cowboy Church, located at 220 Orchid Lane in Oak Ridge, at 8:30 p.m.
Chaffee, Missouri: A double feature of all-American hits will play starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-In Lane in Chaffee, followed by a fireworks show after the credits roll.
Cape Girardeau: Fourth at the Fort will be held at Fort D Historic Site, located at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau, beginning Saturday. Re-enactments will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday.
Sikeston, Missouri: The City of Sikeston will host the annual fireworks show at 8 p.m. in the Sikeston Recreation Complex, located at 501 Campanella Drive in Sikeston.
Perryville, Missouri: The Rotary Club of Perryville will be hosting its annual community fireworks display at Perryville City Park, located at 800 City Park Drive in Perryville at 8 p.m. The annual community fireworks display is free to attend, and is a part of Perry County's bicentennial celebration this year.
Oran, Missouri: Oran's July 4th Picnic will be held all throughout the day, with the fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. The picnic includes buffet-style dinners of roast beef, fried chicken, dressings and "all the trimmings, -- served with drinks and dessert. Serving and carryout will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it will switch to carry out-only from 3 to 5 p.m. and meals cost $10 for "all-you-can-eat," $4 for children ages 6 through 12 and free for children younger than 6. Several activities will be offered, including: a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m., pedal tractor pull at 4 p.m. and cornhole tournament at 5:30 p.m. A variety of free attractions will also be offered, including: antique tractor displays and live music from 3 to 6 p.m.
