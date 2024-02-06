Southeast Missouri Pets hires new leader

Southeast Missouri Pets' new executive director is a familiar face to the Cape Girardeau-based organization, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
Jenn Farmer, who has served in both paid and volunteer capacities for the no-kill shelter for four years, succeeds Tracy Poston, who resigned in July.
"[Jenn] started as a volunteer, working on weekends to wash laundry while teaching during the week in the Perryville schools," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of SEMO Pets' Board of Directors. "About two years ago, with our new building and our growth, Jenn became our volunteer coordinator -- and the number of our volunteers exploded during her tenure."
Craig was full of praise for the not-for-profit's new leader.
"[Jenn] is an excellent personnel manager and people-person, and elevating her to director was a no-brainer," she said.
SEMO Pets Board of Directors also confirmed the hiring of Mary Burton to be development director.
The organization opened its $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot adoption center and shelter just over one year ago at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau, right next door to its former longtime home at 2536 Boutin Drive.
