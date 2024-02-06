Southeast Missouri Pets hires new leader

Southeast Missouri Pets' new executive director is a familiar face to the Cape Girardeau-based organization, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Jenn Farmer, who has served in both paid and volunteer capacities for the no-kill shelter for four years, succeeds Tracy Poston, who resigned in July.

"[Jenn] started as a volunteer, working on weekends to wash laundry while teaching during the week in the Perryville schools," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of SEMO Pets' Board of Directors. "About two years ago, with our new building and our growth, Jenn became our volunteer coordinator -- and the number of our volunteers exploded during her tenure."

Craig was full of praise for the not-for-profit's new leader.