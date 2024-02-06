A Southeast Missouri native who went on to become a producer and director in the entertainment industry has co-written a feature film he plans to shoot in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area early next year.

Details about the production -- including the movie's plot, names of principal cast members and even the movie's title -- won't be released until the shooting schedule is announced, which screenwriter Steven Pierce said should be in the near future.

Steven Pierce

"We're super excited to come to the area," he told the Southeast Missourian in a Zoom interview from his Framework Productions office in New York. "We're making a feature film, it's happening very soon and we're going to bring movie making to small town Missouri."

Pierce said he originally planned to shoot the movie this fall, but learned Thursday of new COVID-19 restrictions pushing the production into the spring of 2022.

Pierce grew up in the Poplar Bluff area and graduated with a fine arts degree in 2008 from Webster University in St. Louis. His credits in the entertainment industry include several seasons as a video editor, short film producer and visual effects artist for "Saturday Night Live" and NBC's "Tonight Show."