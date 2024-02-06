All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 1, 2021

Southeast Missouri native's feature film to be shot in Poplar Bluff area

A Southeast Missouri native who went on to become a producer and director in the entertainment industry has co-written a feature film he plans to shoot in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area early next year. Details about the production -- including the movie's plot, names of principal cast members and even the movie's title -- won't be released until the shooting schedule is announced, which screenwriter Steven Pierce said should be in the near future...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Steven Pierce, left, and James Allerdyce have co-written a feature film they plan to film in Southeast Missouri. Pierce grew up in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area and is set on filming the movie there.
Steven Pierce, left, and James Allerdyce have co-written a feature film they plan to film in Southeast Missouri. Pierce grew up in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area and is set on filming the movie there.Submitted photos

A Southeast Missouri native who went on to become a producer and director in the entertainment industry has co-written a feature film he plans to shoot in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area early next year.

Details about the production -- including the movie's plot, names of principal cast members and even the movie's title -- won't be released until the shooting schedule is announced, which screenwriter Steven Pierce said should be in the near future.

Steven Pierce
Steven Pierce

"We're super excited to come to the area," he told the Southeast Missourian in a Zoom interview from his Framework Productions office in New York. "We're making a feature film, it's happening very soon and we're going to bring movie making to small town Missouri."

Pierce said he originally planned to shoot the movie this fall, but learned Thursday of new COVID-19 restrictions pushing the production into the spring of 2022.

Pierce grew up in the Poplar Bluff area and graduated with a fine arts degree in 2008 from Webster University in St. Louis. His credits in the entertainment industry include several seasons as a video editor, short film producer and visual effects artist for "Saturday Night Live" and NBC's "Tonight Show."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
James Allerdyce
James Allerdyce

He and James Allerdyce formed Framework Productions about a decade ago and have focused on commercial production and the production of live concerts and other events.

Pierce and Allerdyce co-wrote the screenplay for the movie they plan to shoot in Southeast Missouri, and although they're keeping the plot under wraps for the time being, they said its fair to call it an "action-horror" movie.

Exact locations for various scenes in the movie haven't been determined, "but as of now we're planning on filming mostly around Poplar Bluff," Pierce said. "We will also be shooting around the Current River near Van Buren, I've always remembered it being a beautiful area."

Pierce said a number of local residents will be cast as "extras" in the movie, including some with small speaking roles. More details will be released between now and next spring, he said.

As of now, it was uncertain whether the film would have a theatrical release or would be available through video on demand platforms or streaming services such as Netflix.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy