Southeast Missouri native to head state agency on acting basis

Southeast Missouri native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Robert Knodell is leaving Gov. Mike Parson's staff to head up the state Department of Social Services on an acting basis.
Knodell has served as Parson's deputy chief of staff.
He is to resign from his position Oct. 17 in order to assume the acting director position at DSS.
Knodell will step into the position vacated by Jennifer Tidball, who has led the department -- also in an acting capacity -- since 2019.
He recently served as acting director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, while maintaining his role in the Governor's Office.
