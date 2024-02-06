A Southeast Missouri native is bringing years of community organization experience to his new role with the American Red Cross.

Micheal Sullivan, a Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident originally from Doniphan, Missouri, became the new executive director serving the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas chapter Aug. 28.

The chapter spans 35 counties between the two states and three counties in Southwest Illinois.

Sullivan had spent the previous nine years with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro. He started as a volunteer and eventually became its executive director. Over that time, the group completed 16 buildings and helped repair 13 families' homes.

"I loved when I did Habitat, but Red Cross offered a new opportunity. ... I felt like I grew Habitat to a great point and it was time for change," he said.

Sullivan is still learning the ropes, managing the board of directors and its committees, and building new relationships with volunteers, donors and community partners.