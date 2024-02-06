All sections
NewsSeptember 20, 2023

Southeast Missouri native named executive director of regional Red Cross chapter

A Southeast Missouri native is bringing years of community organization experience to his new role with the American Red Cross. Micheal Sullivan, a Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident originally from Doniphan, Missouri, became the new executive director serving the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas chapter Aug. 28...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Micheal Sullivan
Micheal Sullivan

A Southeast Missouri native is bringing years of community organization experience to his new role with the American Red Cross.

Micheal Sullivan, a Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident originally from Doniphan, Missouri, became the new executive director serving the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas chapter Aug. 28.

The chapter spans 35 counties between the two states and three counties in Southwest Illinois.

Sullivan had spent the previous nine years with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro. He started as a volunteer and eventually became its executive director. Over that time, the group completed 16 buildings and helped repair 13 families' homes.

"I loved when I did Habitat, but Red Cross offered a new opportunity. ... I felt like I grew Habitat to a great point and it was time for change," he said.

Sullivan is still learning the ropes, managing the board of directors and its committees, and building new relationships with volunteers, donors and community partners.

"I think a big goal is to build relationships and increase the number of volunteers throughout the chapter so (it) can continue the great work Red Cross does," he said.

The new executive director said he's discovered new facets of the Red Cross that he was totally unaware of before he started working there.

"When you think of Red Cross, you think disaster relief or blood donations. I also learned they do certifications like CPR and lifeguard training ... and there's a whole branch dedicated to serving the armed forces," he said.

In addition to his Habitat for Humanity work, Sullivan serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce. He also helped found the Homeless Resource Center HUB there and is the president-elect of the Jonesboro Young Professionals Network.

He said he wants to use those connections and his existing knowledge to increase involvement in the Red Cross region he's now in charge of.

"I want to take that experience and build relationships throughout the chapter, whether that's in Carbondale or Cape Girardeau or even some of the smaller rural towns and be one Red Cross," Sullivan said. "... They (volunteers) may even stumble across something new like I did."

