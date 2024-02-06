Southeast Missouri native named acting director of DHSS

A Southeast Missouri native has been named acting director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

Robert Knodell, who had been serving as Gov. Mike Parson's deputy chief of staff since 2017 and has been one of the governor's key staffers on the state's COVID-19 plans, will serve in the post, according to a release from the governor.

Randall Williams had served as director of the agency. He resigned Tuesday, the release stated. The release did not indicate a reason for his resignation.

"As deputy chief of staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri," Parson said. "For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri's COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services."