NewsApril 21, 2021
Southeast Missouri native named acting director of DHSS
A Southeast Missouri native has been named acting director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services. Robert Knodell, who had been serving as Gov. Mike Parson's deputy chief of staff since 2017 and has been one of the governor's key staffers on the state's COVID-19 plans, will serve in the post, according to a release from the governor...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A Southeast Missouri native has been named acting director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

Robert Knodell, who had been serving as Gov. Mike Parson's deputy chief of staff since 2017 and has been one of the governor's key staffers on the state's COVID-19 plans, will serve in the post, according to a release from the governor.

Randall Williams had served as director of the agency. He resigned Tuesday, the release stated. The release did not indicate a reason for his resignation.

"As deputy chief of staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri," Parson said. "For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri's COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services."

In a March interview, Knodell praised Missourians for their actions to lessen the virus's effect.

"When tough times come, the people of Missouri always band together, work together and try to solve problems together, and we've seen that," he said. "So, as difficult and challenging as it's been, we have learned that the spirit and the heart of Missourians simply will not be defeated. There's a good feeling that comes from that."

Parson also thanked Williams for his service.

"Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19," the governor said. "We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

