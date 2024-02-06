Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prison

The federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and one-half years in prison for selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons.

"We've seen a dramatic increase in the use of these devices on firearms in our area," U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a news release from the court. "They are incredibly dangerous, and anyone contemplating their purchase or use needs to know that we will vigorously prosecute these cases."

The investigation began, according to a release, when police in Cape Girardeau recovered a Glock pistol that had a "switch" installed that converted it into an automatic weapon, meaning the gun would continue firing bullets as long as the trigger is pulled, without the firer having to pull the trigger for each shot. Investigators learned that a straw purchaser bought the pistol for Cross, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a confidential informant, who obtained information on social media about buying a Glock switch. Cross instead offered a device known as an "auto sear" that converts AR-15 rifles into a fully automatic machine gun. Cross sold the device for $800 on Sept. 12. A week later, his girlfriend delivered the device.

Later that month, according to the news release, Cross sold three more auto sears to the informant for $650 each. In October, he sold three more for $1,900, using a different woman to deliver them to an undercover ATF agent, the release stated.

"The possession and use of machine gun conversion devices is an emerging threat to the safety of our communities and the law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect them. This investigation and today's sentencing send a very clear message that the use of these devices will not be tolerated," said Bernard Hansen, Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Kansas City Field Division.

Cross pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in January to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.

In February, Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, of Stoddard County, Missouri, was charged with four counts: one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.