Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prison

The federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges.
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and one-half years in prison for selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons.
"We've seen a dramatic increase in the use of these devices on firearms in our area," U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a news release from the court. "They are incredibly dangerous, and anyone contemplating their purchase or use needs to know that we will vigorously prosecute these cases."
The investigation began, according to a release, when police in Cape Girardeau recovered a Glock pistol that had a "switch" installed that converted it into an automatic weapon, meaning the gun would continue firing bullets as long as the trigger is pulled, without the firer having to pull the trigger for each shot. Investigators learned that a straw purchaser bought the pistol for Cross, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
According to the news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a confidential informant, who obtained information on social media about buying a Glock switch. Cross instead offered a device known as an "auto sear" that converts AR-15 rifles into a fully automatic machine gun. Cross sold the device for $800 on Sept. 12. A week later, his girlfriend delivered the device.
Later that month, according to the news release, Cross sold three more auto sears to the informant for $650 each. In October, he sold three more for $1,900, using a different woman to deliver them to an undercover ATF agent, the release stated.
"The possession and use of machine gun conversion devices is an emerging threat to the safety of our communities and the law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect them. This investigation and today's sentencing send a very clear message that the use of these devices will not be tolerated," said Bernard Hansen, Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Kansas City Field Division.
Cross pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in January to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
In February, Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, of Stoddard County, Missouri, was charged with four counts: one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
At the time, John Ham, the spokesman from the ATF office in Kansas City, Missouri, said that was the first machine gun case in recent memory coming out of Southeast Missouri, but there have been several in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas.
Weeks later, Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, of Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun. He had been pulled over by police in October for speeding, when officers discovered the weapon.
A spokesman with the ATF said in February there has been a 500% increase nationally in the number of cases involving the sale or manufacturing of illegal machine guns from 2021 to 2022. Missouri has seen a similar increase, he said.
The manufacturing of machine guns has been illegal since 1986. Special exceptions are made for those who build machine guns for government use.
As for Cross, he is facing more prison time after violating his probation following a guilty plea in 2021 for resisting arrest by fleeing. The release said the federal sentence will run consecutive to any sentence he receives for violating his probation.
In a letter he wrote to the judge contained in the court file, Cross wrote, "I take full responsibility for my own choices and actions as I've accepted the charges against me, and make no excuses."
He wrote he had surrounded himself with a "negative crowd of peers". He added that he grew up in poverty and had a dysfunctional home life and was only looking for a supplemental income, adding he "had no idea to the severity or nature of trouble I'd encounter for a small piece added to an otherwise purchasable firearm. People add scopes, flashlights, etc. to firearms and it's above the law. A simple modification, a choice of bad judgment on my behalf, and a hunger to help myself and my family. I'm paying with years of my youth, my life that can never be regained." He asked for compassion in his sentencing.
His sister also wrote a letter to the judge, calling her brother a "very misunderstood person" and "one of the most caring, giving, loving and loyal people ever. Lamad just wanted to be the provider and to not see us struggle anymore."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.
