Southeast Missouri man gets prison term for drug death

KENNETT, Mo. — A Southeast Missouri man has been ordered to spend 12 years in prison in connection with drug and manslaughter counts linked to a woman’s 2012 drug-injection death.

Online court records show 37-year-old Glenn David Morgan of Holcomb was sentenced Wednesday in Dunklin County to seven years in prison on an involuntary-manslaughter count. A judge also tacked on a five-year prison term for Morgan’s possession of a controlled substance.