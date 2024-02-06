President Donald Trump was officially sworn back into the White House on Monday, Jan. 20. During his inauguration speech, he declared, “The golden age of America begins right now.”

Local Republican legislators shared their enthusiasm for Trump retaking office, including District 27 state Sen. Jamie Burger, who said he fully supports the president’s agenda.

“I’m very optimistic and excited,” Burger said. “I support his initiatives 100%, and I can't wait to see what happens in the coming few days.”

District 147 state Rep. John Voss echoed Trump’s “golden age” sentiment and said he believes “making our country safer, stronger and more prosperous is going to become a reality under his leadership.”

“If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump, it’s that he's going to do what he said he was going to do,” Voss said. “If he signs an executive order that will close our southern border, I think that will make our country safer. If he signs an executive order to reduce government spending, I think that will be fantastic. If he is able to increase the amount of energy that our country produces, I think being energy-independent is an important element in the world today.

“I look forward to seeing all of the executive orders that he signs, then beginning to understand how those may impact the state of Missouri and what we're going to do about those.”

While local Republicans celebrated the president’s inauguration, members of the Democratic Party weren't as pleased. Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party chairman, said he believes many Americans were “impatient with inflation and the price of groceries”, and elected Trump based on their frustration. Instead of the prosperous “golden age” that was promised, Leighton said he expects “chaos”.

“Chaos is one of Donald Trump's favorite devices because it keeps us guessing about what he's doing and it allows him to do a lot of other things behind the scenes that benefit mostly him and his friends,” Leighton said. “... What I see is a man who is a convicted felon, an adulterer and a woman abuser who is disloyal to his partners and is out to monetize the presidency.”

Border security and immigration

Trump campaigned heavily on border security and the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants throughout the United States ahead of the Nov. 5 election. His planned executive orders — as previewed to reporters ahead of the inauguration — on immigration and border security include declaring a national emergency at the southern border, sending military and National Guard troops to enforce border restrictions, ending “catch and release”, designating cartels as terrorist organizations and ending birthright citizenship.

District 146 state Rep. Barry Hovis, a former law enforcement officer, served on a committee that traveled to the southern border and spoke with agents regarding the country’s security and agreed with Trump’s decision to take immediate action regarding illegal immigration.

“Him stepping right into that right off by closing the border and securing it better, I think it'll be helpful for us,” Hovis said. “I think he's going to come in with an agenda to try to make America stronger. I know he likes to say ‘Make America Great Again’, but I think he's going to try to focus on making sure we are internally strong.”

Burger agreed with Trump’s decision to send troops to the border, stating it “is a must” and that now-former president Joe Biden’s immigration policies “haven’t been good for us.”

“I think rounding up people that are illegals and sending them back to their country of origin, we should do,” he said.

Leighton, on the other hand, expressed concerns regarding overall human rights.