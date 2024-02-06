All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 17, 2022
Southeast Missouri history project to highlight African American contributions
African Scientific Research Institute has announced a National Register project to examine the lives and stories of African Americans, free and enslaved, in the United States. According to Jihad Muhammad, chairman of Ancestral Creations, based in St. Louis, a kickoff community announcement for the group's Southeast Missouri Delta Heritage project will be Sept. 3 and 4 in Sikeston, Missouri...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

African Scientific Research Institute has announced a National Register project to examine the lives and stories of African Americans, free and enslaved, in the United States.

According to Jihad Muhammad, chairman of Ancestral Creations, based in St. Louis, a kickoff community announcement for the group's Southeast Missouri Delta Heritage project will be Sept. 3 and 4 in Sikeston, Missouri.

"An historical project is underway to offer insight into the lives and contributions of early Africans in Midwest America," he said in a news release. "Scientists have documented that more than 100 million Africans were taken from the continent of Africa and shuttled throughout the Caribbean Islands between the late 1600s and mid 1800s. Enslaved in other parts of the world, traveling north to the shores of North America. The historic recorded testimonial evidence confirming their birth, services and death with many being buried in their slave masters' lands and, in many cases, forgotten, lost and demolished."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Muhammad said the project will focus on African Americans' contributions in the Bootheel region of Missouri.

"The Southeast Missouri Delta Heritage project will be the first roots-tourist destination site linking Promiseland, Louisiana's genetic marker to the Hayti/Sikeston region. The narrative highlights progenitors' untold testimonies, the lost and forgotten regional history of enslaved African progenitors sacred burial grounds and culturally significant objects," he explained.

ASRI is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to tracing the historical footsteps of African Americans, both free and enslaved, who lived in America during the 17th to 19th centuries in the upper and lower Louisiana territories.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy