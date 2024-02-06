Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson by mid-summer, spent $1.47 million purchasing food last year — a 60% increase over 2020, the not-for-profit said in a news release.
The notable increase in cost came despite serving fewer people in 2021 — approximately 70,000 per month — than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"The food bank was not immune to [rising food and gas] costs, but with the support of our donors, we were able to continue providing food to people facing hunger in Southeast Missouri," Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO, said in the release.
The local food bank released the following numerical data about its work in 2021:
SEMO Food Bank provides food to 140 pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in 16 Southeast Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.
SEMO Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America, the nation's largest food bank network.
Feeding America defines "food insecurity" as "a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life," either temporarily or over an extended period.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, experience food insecurity in the United States.
In its mission statement, SEMO Food Bank said its purpose is to end hunger and leverage the "power of food" to build a healthy community.
