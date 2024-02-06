Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson by mid-summer, spent $1.47 million purchasing food last year — a 60% increase over 2020, the not-for-profit said in a news release.

The notable increase in cost came despite serving fewer people in 2021 — approximately 70,000 per month — than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"The food bank was not immune to [rising food and gas] costs, but with the support of our donors, we were able to continue providing food to people facing hunger in Southeast Missouri," Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO, said in the release.

Data

The local food bank released the following numerical data about its work in 2021:

Lorence, a SEMO Food Bank warehouse associate, loads a pallet of food onto a weigh scale at the food bank's headquarters in Sikeston in this undated photo. Courtesy SEMO Food Bank