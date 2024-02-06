Southeast Missouri Food Bank releases 2022 statistics

SEMO food bank in Sikeston is the Feeding America network food bank for the region, according to the organization's website. It serves 16 Missouri counties, and works with more than 140 organizations, including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

For more information, call (573) 471-1818, or visit the group's website at www.semofoodbank.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SoutheastMOFoodBank.