Southeast Missouri Food Bank releases 2022 statistics

Southeast Missouri Food bank distributed 13.6 million pounds of food, provided 12.8 million meals and served 80,000 residents each month during 2022, according to a news release from the organization.
SEMO food bank in Sikeston is the Feeding America network food bank for the region, according to the organization's website. It serves 16 Missouri counties, and works with more than 140 organizations, including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
For more information, call (573) 471-1818, or visit the group's website at www.semofoodbank.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SoutheastMOFoodBank.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.