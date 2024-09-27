Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges

A Southeast Missouri felon was sentenced to 110 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Thursday, Sept. 26, for being "caught twice with guns and drugs."
Joshua Allen Morris, 39, has prior felony convictions and pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June in Cape Girardeau.
According to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District Missouri news release, Morris admitted to being caught with two handguns and methamphetamine during a traffic stop made by Dunklin County Sheriff's Office deputies Feb. 20, 2023.
The document states that the Kennett Police Department had received a report stating Morris "pistol-whipped someone at a store."
"Officers found Morris and discovered a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, 23 grams of meth, a digital scale and a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol under the hood of his car," the release states.
The decision on Morris' case was made in Cape Girardeau.
