Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges

A Southeast Missouri felon was sentenced to 110 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Thursday, Sept. 26, for being "caught twice with guns and drugs."

Joshua Allen Morris, 39, has prior felony convictions and pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District Missouri news release, Morris admitted to being caught with two handguns and methamphetamine during a traffic stop made by Dunklin County Sheriff's Office deputies Feb. 20, 2023.