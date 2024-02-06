All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 30, 2024

Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges

Southeast Missouri felon Joshua Allen Morris, 39, was sentenced to 110 months in prison for gun and drug charges after being caught with firearms and meth during a traffic stop.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

A Southeast Missouri felon was sentenced to 110 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Thursday, Sept. 26, for being "caught twice with guns and drugs."

Joshua Allen Morris, 39, has prior felony convictions and pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District Missouri news release, Morris admitted to being caught with two handguns and methamphetamine during a traffic stop made by Dunklin County Sheriff's Office deputies Feb. 20, 2023.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The document states that the Kennett Police Department had received a report stating Morris "pistol-whipped someone at a store."

"Officers found Morris and discovered a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, 23 grams of meth, a digital scale and a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol under the hood of his car," the release states.

The decision on Morris' case was made in Cape Girardeau.

Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-17-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy