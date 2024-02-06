Southeast Missouri farmers gain insights at annual crop conference

MINER, Mo. — The annual University of Missouri Crop Conference happens every year in Southeast Missouri and allows local farmers to gain more knowledge and information as they plan for the new growing season.

The conference, which was from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Miner Convention Center, offered a plethora of agricultural information in between breakfast, coffee and lunch.

During the conference, farmers were able to hear from researchers about the Missouri Soybean Program, corn and soybean research, cotton insect research, peanut research, corn and soybean diseases, and more.

According to Anthony Ohmes, field specialist in agronomy for the University of Missouri Extension, the mission of MU is to take research information and relay that information to others.

“We have corn, soybean, cotton and peanut researchers,” Ohmes said. “We want our researchers to share their research with producers, consultants and agriculture industry people that are here in Southeast Missouri.”

Ohmes said the goal of the conference is to give those in Southeast Missouri that research information so it would be helpful for them.

This year, Ohmes said the conference was divided into two concurrent breakout sessions based on topics. One room was for corn and soybeans, and the other room was for cotton and peanuts.