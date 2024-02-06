As summer temperatures reach triple digits, Southeast Missouri farmers are coping with a lack of rain that some are already defining as a drought.

Gov. Mike Parson has already taken some steps to relieve drought conditions, allowing emergency access to water and hay for farmers.

Parson also issued an executive order declaring a drought alert for 60 Missouri counties. So far, no Southeast Missouri counties are included, but three area farmers agree current conditions constitute a drought.

Scott Sentell, 58, has been farming since he was 15. He currently rents out 200 acres in Qulin and Neelyville, Missouri.

"If we're not already in a drought, we're on the edge," Sentell said. "It's really dry, and it's going to start getting serious without irrigation."

He said "soybeans, corn and cotton will start to suffer" in the hot and dry conditions. "The moisture is getting thinner all the time."

Will Gillean, 42, a lifetime farmer with 500 acres from Rombauer to Broseley, Missouri, agrees the area is in a drought.

"We started at the end of March and didn't shut down for rain for one day," Gillean said.

"The winds have been mainly out of the north, which has made the weather cooler and drier," he said. "We need higher moisture from southerly winds. Less humidity takes moisture out of the air."

Ben Nobles, 39, has been farming for 16 years in Qulin. He farms 2,400 acres along with his father and uncle, and he concurs regarding drought conditions.

"Yes, we are in a drought," he said. "We are using more irrigation, which means using more diesel fuel and more electricity."

Irrigation has been the saving grace for area farmers this year, a technique that is made easier because of the advantages of native geography.

"We sit on one of the largest aquifers in the world," Gillean said. "Farmers are taking advantage of irrigation, but non-irrigated acres are at zero growth."