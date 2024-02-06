Southeast Missouri counties eligible for federal disaster aid

ï¿½There will be at least $11.6 million available to address these issues, with funding allocated on a priority basis,ï¿½ Horst wrote in a memo to local officials throughout the region.

Local governments must provide data on proposed remediation projects to the planning commission by Oct. 24, Horst said.

Strong storms and rainfall of up to 12 inches struck parts of the state in late April and early May. Flooding caused significant damage in southern Missouri and the St. Louis area.