All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2018

Southeast Missouri counties eligible for federal disaster aid

The Southeast Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Iron, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve are eligible for federal disaster aid to address damage caused by storms in spring 2017, a regional planning official said. Barry Horst, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding would be for damage from storms that occurred April 28 through May 11...

Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Iron, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve are eligible for federal disaster aid to address damage caused by storms in spring 2017, a regional planning official said.

Barry Horst, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding would be for damage from storms that occurred April 28 through May 11.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

ï¿½There will be at least $11.6 million available to address these issues, with funding allocated on a priority basis,ï¿½ Horst wrote in a memo to local officials throughout the region.

Local governments must provide data on proposed remediation projects to the planning commission by Oct. 24, Horst said.

Strong storms and rainfall of up to 12 inches struck parts of the state in late April and early May. Flooding caused significant damage in southern Missouri and the St. Louis area.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy