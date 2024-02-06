Southeast Missouri counties eligible for federal disaster aid

The Southeast Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Iron, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve are eligible for federal disaster aid to address damage caused by storms in spring 2017, a regional planning official said.
Barry Horst, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding would be for damage from storms that occurred April 28 through May 11.
ï¿½There will be at least $11.6 million available to address these issues, with funding allocated on a priority basis,ï¿½ Horst wrote in a memo to local officials throughout the region.
Local governments must provide data on proposed remediation projects to the planning commission by Oct. 24, Horst said.
Strong storms and rainfall of up to 12 inches struck parts of the state in late April and early May. Flooding caused significant damage in southern Missouri and the St. Louis area.
