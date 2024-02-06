President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle.

Among those with criticism on the president's speech was U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and congressman for Missouri's 8th District, who said Biden has not lived up to the promises he made during his inauguration in 2020.

"President Biden's State of the Union address tonight once again confirmed he never intended to live up to his inaugural promise to be a president 'for all Americans,'" Smith said in a statement Thursday on the Ways and Means Committee's website. "Since day one, President Biden has ridiculed Republicans as 'extremists,' while putting far-left activists in control of his party over what is best for the American people."

Smith said the president was blind to the issues the country faces, such as illegal immigration, the state of the economy and rising crime rates, and only addressed them because "his poll numbers slipped in an election year."

Smith said he and the other members of the Ways and Means Committee traveled around the country to listen to American citizens' concerns with the Biden administration, and how its policies have "left working families, farmers, and small businesses behind."

"Tonight, the president said America is coming back," Smith said. "But the truth is that the president's record on nearly every issue — from supercharging the IRS, to handing out billions in green special interest tax breaks to corporations and big banks, to his family's business ties with China — has Americans questioning whether he has their backs."

During Biden's speech, the president said he intends to roll out new proposals that would raise taxes on corporations and billionaires, something Smith told Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Friday morning, March 8, that he and his colleagues hope to block.