Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of July

Southeast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks.
Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park.
The park will open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, for those attending to tailgate, get grandstand seating and enjoy food trucks. Lawn chairs and blankets are also welcome to enjoy the fireworks display at the Fairgrounds.
At 7 p.m., there will be a naturalization ceremony followed by Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation and patriotic program.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will perform patriotic music at 8 p.m. under the direction of Neil Casey.
Mayor Stacey Kinder will address the crowd at 8:30 p.m.
At 8:40 p.m., the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award will be presented to this year's honoree.
River Radio stations will play patriotic music at 9 p.m. during the fireworks.
Personal fireworks are not allowed in the park, according to the City of Cape Girardeau website.
Historic Fort D will be hosting its Fourth at the Fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 920 W. Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. According to the website, soldiers at Fort D were very patriotic and would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannons, and flying their flags proudly.
The Avenue of Flags will display more than 800 American flags Saturday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 5. A ceremony adding additional flags to the display will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Jackson will have its own Fourth of July all-day celebration, starting at 7 a.m. and concluding at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show.
SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Independence Day 5K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Healthpoint Fitness located at 414 W. Main St. Proceeds from registration will benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children's Health and Wellness programs. Registration is open until Sunday and is available at www.SEhealth.org/July4race.
The mud volleyball tournament will start at 8 a.m. with pre-registration required. Helicopter rides will be at 8:30 a.m., located at softball field No. 2.
From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a car show on Sycamore Lane in Jackson.
Also starting at 9 a.m. are the food stands, as well as the a beer garden sponsored by Stooges Restaurant that will close at 7 p.m.
Jackson's annual golf ball drop will include hundreds of golf balls being dropped from a helicopter at softball field No. 2 at 4 p.m.
Shades of Soul will provide live entertainment from 7 to 8 p.m., and the Jackson Municipal Band will perform patriotic songs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell prior to the fireworks display.
Jackson's fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. Those attending are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and food. No dogs, glass containers or coolers are allowed at the park.
Delta: First Baptist Church of Delta will be holding a fireworks show Monday, July 3, that is open to the public. Those who plan to attend will get free hot dogs and hamburgers starting at 7 p.m. Music will start at 8 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9 p.m.
Oak Ridge: Cape County Cowboy Church located at 220 Orchid Lane in Oak Ridge will host a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wappapello: Wappapello Lake will have its annual Fireworks at the Lake at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Redman Creek Recreation Area.
Sikeston: Sikeston will hold its organized annual fireworks display Tuesday. It will be held at the Recreational Complex starting at dusk.
Oran: Guardian Angel Parish of Oran will hold its Fourth of July picnic starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday with special event attractions, along with an antique tractor display, cornhole tournament, pedal tractor pull, children's activities, fair foods, horseshoe tournament and live music. Fireworks display will be at dusk. This event is hosted by Oran Knights of Columbus.
