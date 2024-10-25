Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of July

Southeast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks.

Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park.

The park will open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, for those attending to tailgate, get grandstand seating and enjoy food trucks. Lawn chairs and blankets are also welcome to enjoy the fireworks display at the Fairgrounds.

At 7 p.m., there will be a naturalization ceremony followed by Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation and patriotic program.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will perform patriotic music at 8 p.m. under the direction of Neil Casey.

Mayor Stacey Kinder will address the crowd at 8:30 p.m.

At 8:40 p.m., the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award will be presented to this year's honoree.

River Radio stations will play patriotic music at 9 p.m. during the fireworks.

Personal fireworks are not allowed in the park, according to the City of Cape Girardeau website.

Historic Fort D will be hosting its Fourth at the Fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 920 W. Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. According to the website, soldiers at Fort D were very patriotic and would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannons, and flying their flags proudly.

The Avenue of Flags will display more than 800 American flags Saturday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 5. A ceremony adding additional flags to the display will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson

Jackson will have its own Fourth of July all-day celebration, starting at 7 a.m. and concluding at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show.