Southeast mass-media department receives reaccreditation

Southeast Missouri State University’s mass-media department has been re-accredited for the maximum six years.

The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications recently issued the re-accreditation, which runs through the 2021-2022 academic year, school officials said in a news release.

The accreditation “validates that the department of mass media’s program is among the best nationwide,” Karie Hollerbach, who chairs the department, said in the news release.