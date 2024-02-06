All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2024

Southeast Hospital renamed Mercy Hospital Southeast

New signs for the newly named Mercy Hospital Southeast are in place Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
New signs for the newly named Mercy Hospital Southeast are in place Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. The former Southeast Hospital joined with Mercy last year. Name changes are coming to other former SoutheastHEALTH facilities, with Southeast Health Center Stoddard now called Mercy Hospital Stoddard and SoutheastHEALTH Foundation changing to Mercy Health Foundation. There will be a traditional Mercy blessing and ribbon-cutting for the Cape Girardeau facility at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at 650 S. Mount Auburn Road.
New signs for the newly named Mercy Hospital Southeast are in place Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. The former Southeast Hospital joined with Mercy last year. Name changes are coming to other former SoutheastHEALTH facilities, with Southeast Health Center Stoddard now called Mercy Hospital Stoddard and SoutheastHEALTH Foundation changing to Mercy Health Foundation. There will be a traditional Mercy blessing and ribbon-cutting for the Cape Girardeau facility at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at 650 S. Mount Auburn Road.
Local News

