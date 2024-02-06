Southeast Homecoming activities unite students, alumni

A chilly morning parade featuring fire trucks and Redhawk pride launched Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming activities Saturday.

Southeast alumnus Sherry Jennings owns Mississippi Mutts on Broadway in Cape Girardeau ï¿½ located along the parade route ï¿½ and was observing from inside her business.

Bands and floats are homecoming parade favorites of the 1987 graduate, she said.

ï¿½I wish I could go to the game because I hear theyï¿½re really good this year,ï¿½ she said.

Southeast sororities and fraternities made their presence and support for Redhawks known with colorful floats while blaring music of all genres.

The crowd cheers Saturday during the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming parade in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Following the parade, tailgating for the football game began around 11 a.m. in the area surrounding the Southeast Wehking Alumni Center.

George Gunn was overseeing food preparation at the Student Veterans Organization stand for the third year, with the help of Charles Reavis and alumnus Phil Wulfers, he said.

The SVOï¿½s goal is to bring veterans and service members together and provide a support system, while giving back to the community and having fun, according to information on the universityï¿½s website.

The organization comprises veterans, current service members, spouses, dependents and civilian supporters who recognize the need for a communal support group.

In addition to football and food, Gunn said he looks forward to the crowds and seeing friends he normally doesnï¿½t meet throughout the year.

ï¿½The best part is, these veterans out here come expecting this, and they enjoy it,ï¿½ Gunn said. ï¿½Last year, we did 400 pounds of pork.ï¿½

He said the Student Veterans Organization provides all the food and he and the team provide the labor for cooking and setting everything up.