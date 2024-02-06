A former Southeast Missouri State University student and employee will usher in the school's partnership with her current employer, Republic Airways, today.

Lauren McNamara Gaudion, director of corporate communications and public relations for Indianapolis-based Republic, who earned two degrees at Southeast, will be at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for a 10:30 a.m. news conference inside Commander Hangar to sign an employment partnership agreement with airport officials and the university.

Gaudion, a Breese, Illinois, native and co-winner of the 2011 Trombetta Award from Southeast in recognition of academic excellence by student athletes, has much experience with the university as a student and an employee.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast with a double major of mass communication and Spanish in 2011, later earning a master's in public administration in 2014.

During pursuit of the master's degree, Gaudion worked three years as an admissions counselor for the university.

"(The Republic partnership) is an example of how we're building out the program," said Kathy Harper, Southeast's communications director, on Monday — referring to the new four-year professional pilot degree announced in December.

Jobs outlook

Prospects for employment after graduation is a particular focus of Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG), which has instructional responsibility for the Southeast program and will operate out of rented office space in Hangar 71 at the Cape Girardeau airport.