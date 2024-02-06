All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 4, 2019

Southeast grad Jeff Earl appointed to state office

Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Jeff Earl will assume the role of legislative director for Gov. Mike Parson’s office, effective next Tuesday, according to a news release. Since 2017, Earl has served as deputy legislative director, the release stated. Previously, he served as legislative and constituent services director for Missouri Department of Corrections and as senior legislative adviser for Auditor Tom Schweich...

Southeast Missourian
Jeffrey Earl
Jeffrey Earl

Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Jeff Earl will assume the role of legislative director for Gov. Mike Parson’s office, effective next Tuesday, according to a news release.

Since 2017, Earl has served as deputy legislative director, the release stated. Previously, he served as legislative and constituent services director for Missouri Department of Corrections and as senior legislative adviser for Auditor Tom Schweich.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Earl graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science and mass communications, emphasis in public relations, from Southeast.

Justin Alferman has served as legislative director since Parson took office and is stepping away from the role to pursue other opportunities, the release stated.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy