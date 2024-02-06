Southeast grad Jeff Earl appointed to state office

Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Jeff Earl will assume the role of legislative director for Gov. Mike Parson’s office, effective next Tuesday, according to a news release.
Since 2017, Earl has served as deputy legislative director, the release stated. Previously, he served as legislative and constituent services director for Missouri Department of Corrections and as senior legislative adviser for Auditor Tom Schweich.
Earl graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science and mass communications, emphasis in public relations, from Southeast.
Justin Alferman has served as legislative director since Parson took office and is stepping away from the role to pursue other opportunities, the release stated.
