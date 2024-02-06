Southeast grad discovers Taft's 1909 remarks in Cape Girardeau

This story is updated.

Rob Lewis has long been curious about what President William Howard Taft said nearly 112 years ago when the 17-boat flotilla carrying the nation's 27th president and many other political dignitaries stopped at the Cape Girardeau waterfront early in the morning of Oct. 26, 1909.

The president was on his way to New Orleans at the invitation of the Lakes-to-Gulf Deep Waterway Association, which was seeking congressional funding for a deeper navigation channel along the Mississippi River because steamboats were getting stuck en route.

Taft made a speech at Academic Hall on what was then known as the campus of Third District Normal School, now Southeast Missouri State University.

In his first year as the nation's chief executive, Taft stopped in Cape Girardeau at the invitation of Lewis' great-grandfather, Edward Regenhardt.

"I did some research on the Library of Congress website a couple of years ago, looking for Taft's remarks but couldn't find them then," said Lewis, a SEMO grad and a 1969 alumnus of Cape Girardeau Central High School.

"In looking again Wednesday, I discovered them. The Library had recently posted Taft's digitized papers on the site."