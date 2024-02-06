Southeast Foundation offers international study scholarship

The Southeast Missouri University Foundation has a new scholarship, thanks to a $10,000 gift from Nicholas Maddock in honor of his father.
The Kevin J. Maddock International Studies Scholarship is renewable and open to Southeast Missouri State University students with a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, seeking or approved for an international study experience.
The available award is 5 percent of the principal balance, $500 for academic year 2017-2018.
For more information, contact the foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.
