June 4, 2017

Southeast Foundation offers international study scholarship

The Southeast Missouri University Foundation has a new scholarship, thanks to a $10,000 gift from Nicholas Maddock in honor of his father. The Kevin J. Maddock International Studies Scholarship is renewable and open to Southeast Missouri State University students with a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, seeking or approved for an international study experience...

Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missouri University Foundation has a new scholarship, thanks to a $10,000 gift from Nicholas Maddock in honor of his father.

The Kevin J. Maddock International Studies Scholarship is renewable and open to Southeast Missouri State University students with a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, seeking or approved for an international study experience.

The available award is 5 percent of the principal balance, $500 for academic year 2017-2018.

For more information, contact the foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.

