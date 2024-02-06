Southeast football coach receives two-year extension

Southeast Missouri State athletic director Brady Barke announced Monday morning the university has given football coach Tom Matukewicz a two-year contract extension, running through the 2020 season.

The Redhawks went 3-8 in 2017 and finished fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 3-5 mark.

It was the second consecutive 3-8 season for the Redhawks, who have gone 15-30 in four years under Matukewicz.

"Tom Matukewicz is the right person to lead our football program into the future," Barke said in a news release. "While the win-loss record has not yet met expectations, the culture within the program has greatly improved, and we have become more competitive within the OVC. Changes will occur within the program to ensure we continue to progress, and we will continue to invest, but I'm confident the program is in the right hands."

The coach's best record came in his first year at the helm, when SEMO went 5-7. It has posted three OVC wins each year.

Of the Redhawks' seven losses to Football Championship Subdivision teams in 2017, six were by a touchdown or less, and four came by three points or fewer.