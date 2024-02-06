If there is any doubt the novel coronavirus continues to be a global concern, Southeast Missouri State University has announced it will not offer “study abroad” experiences to its students through the end of the Spring 2021 semester.

“As with other institutional decisions made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision was made with the intent to keep Southeast students, faculty and staff safe and healthy,” said Mike Godard, Southeast’s provost since July 2019.

The decision to nix university-supported foreign trips is in effect during the current Fall 2020 semester and applies to all international travel, including faculty and staff.

Kathy Harper, director of university communications for Southeast, said 10 to 15 students “were interested in possibly participating” in international study (and) “were aware” the program might be canceled for the spring.