Southeast expands curriculum to offer degrees in emerging tech fields

Southeast Missouri State University will expand its curriculum to offer degrees and instruction in several emerging technology fields this fall, including unmanned aircraft systems, otherwise known as drones.

In addition to the drone program, Bachelor of Science degrees will be offered in industrial distribution and industrial and systems engineering, and geographic-information systems.

Brad Deken, chairman of Southeast's Department of Polytechnic Studies, helped design the drone curriculum.

He said the university has been toying with ideas for new engineering programs for years.

"Everything has taken quite a while," he said.

Brad Deken prepares to fly a drone Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University. BEN MATTHEWS

Part of the delays is due to the newness of the technology itself.

"It's such an emerging techonology," he said. "Ten years ago, [drones] existed, but they didn't have the presence they have now."

It took a while for drones to be valued for their potential as a commercial tool rather than just a military technology, he said.

From agriculture to criminal justice to various types of photography and surveying, the applications still are being realized.

The goal of the new program, he said, is to take "interesting tools that are just a toy in some people's minds and getting good, practical use out of them."

But even Deken admits it can be "fairly ridiculous" how cool it is to work with the drones.

John Kraemer, who teaches biology and environmental science at Southeast, helped develop the geographic-information science program, which he said is split into two general emphases.

A closer look at a drone inside Southeast Missouri State University's Polytech Building on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Students will learn application techniques as well as coding to use or edit software better to help in those applications.