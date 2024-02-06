Southeast enrollment takes a 3.7 percent hit

Enrollment is down 3.7 percent at Southeast Missouri State University over the same time in 2017, Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success at the university, told the board of regents Friday.

ï¿½We are entering a time that is very challenging for higher education,ï¿½ Below said.

She cited factors including a decline in the number of high-school graduates in the Midwest, and challenges facing international student recruitment.

Below said 11,071 students are enrolled at Southeast, including graduate, undergraduate and online students. While some demographics showed increases, other areas were down, particularly the number of incoming freshmen.

Freshmen enrollment is down 12.8 percent from 2017, Below said, at 1,573.

The other three undergraduate levels lost students as well, between 50 to 80 students each, Below said.

Another area of decline is the intensive English program, or IEP, Below said.

At its peak in 2015, the international student population was 1,131, Below said, and that number has dropped ï¿½significantly.ï¿½

One factor is the Saudi Arabian government significantly cut a program to sponsor studentsï¿½ study abroad, Below said.

And, she added, several countries are offering online degree programs in their own countries. Southeast is looking at that approach, she said.

ï¿½Diversification is incredibly important to our future,ï¿½ Below said of international-student recruitment. Not only are high-population countries China and India looking to educate their own students rather than exporting them to the United States, but where Southeast was an early leader in seeking international students, now there are several other institutions attempting to recruit the same pool of students.