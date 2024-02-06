Southeast enrollment down slightly at the four-week mark

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s enrollment numbers at the four-week mark are down slightly overall compared to this time in 2017, but that isnï¿½t the entire picture, said Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success at Southeast.

Below said the full-time equivalent student total is down about 1.4 percent overall over the spring 2017 semester, and two ongoing trends are contributing to that figure: a drop in international student enrollment and a rise in online study.

International student enrollment continues to drop, as Southeast saw in fall 2017, Below said, but one bright spot is online student enrollment is up.

ï¿½Itï¿½s how our students want to study,ï¿½ Below said of online course offerings, particularly non-traditional students who are folding their studies in between their jobs and families and other obligations.

Below said 896 international students were enrolled at Southeast this time last year, while at the four-week census this week, only 654 are in.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s a significant drop,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Of course thatï¿½s of concern to us.ï¿½

But that trend is reflective of whatï¿½s happening across the United States, Below said, as more schools build programs to recruit the same pool of international students.

And web-only students were at just more than 1,300 in early 2017, but this week, the total stands at just more than 1,400.

ï¿½It continues to be a very popular way to study,ï¿½ Below said.

Between 2013 and 2030, Below said, recent data suggests Missouriï¿½s high-school student population will drop by as much as 5 percent overall, which is concerning to the university.

Demographic changes are also likely, Below said, with fewer white students projected to enter Southeast, and more Hispanic students.