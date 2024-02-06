Southeast DPS officer, victim take stand at Burgess court hearing

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer Matthew Kight and an alleged rape victim both testified in court regarding an alleged on-campus rape that happened Aug. 18.
Sacorie Burgess, 22, of St. Louis was arrested for an alleged first-degree rape Sept. 11 after a Network Against Sexual Violence interview with the victim Aug. 19 and the Department of Public Safety’s interview with Burgess on Aug. 27.
