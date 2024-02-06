Southeast College of Nursing gets sizable grant

A nearly $1.4 million federal grant aimed largely at boosting recruitment to health care careers and retraining industry professionals has been received by Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

"This project — Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative — will result in an increased pipeline of workers, at all career stages, into the health care industry, help current health care professionals advance their careers and increase the quality of care within the rural Missouri and Missouri Ozark region," said Steven Langdon, Southeast's nursing school president, commenting on the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

No fewer than 29 Missouri counties are targeted by the $1,394,535 grant — 13 of them identified as "persistent poverty" counties.

Included in the grant area are Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Stoddard, Texas, Washington, Wayne and Wright counties.

Joblessness in the targeted counties ranges from a low of 2.9% in Perry to 6.1% in Pemiscot.

"We wanted to find a way to expand our reach and provide health care education for the region. This grant will allow us to take education to these counties and connect with graduating high school students, displaced workers and professionals looking for a career, a career change or advancement in their skills. For so many individuals, this grant will be not only career changing, but life changing," Langdon said.