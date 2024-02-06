Southeast Missouri State University’s college of education has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2017-2019, a two-year distinction positioning the school among the most innovative schools in the world for learning, teaching and school environment.

The college leverages technology, particularly Apple products, to support students’ learning goals, according to a university news release.

The EDvolution Center in the Scully Building helps Southeast education majors develop their skills and incorporate Apple technology into their educational practices, according to the release.

The college of education will be featured on the Apple Distinguished Schools’ website, publish their stories and host other schools, the release states.