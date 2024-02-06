Southeast Missouri State University’s college of education has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2017-2019, a two-year distinction positioning the school among the most innovative schools in the world for learning, teaching and school environment.
The college leverages technology, particularly Apple products, to support students’ learning goals, according to a university news release.
The EDvolution Center in the Scully Building helps Southeast education majors develop their skills and incorporate Apple technology into their educational practices, according to the release.
The college of education will be featured on the Apple Distinguished Schools’ website, publish their stories and host other schools, the release states.
Diana Rogers-Adkinson, dean of the college of education, will become an Apple educator, training other institutions in the college’s techniques, the release stated.
The EDvolution Center includes a demonstration classroom where education students can videotape lectures and use an Apple TV and SMART Board. A learning laboratory provides tools emphasizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or STEM — including virtual-reality goggles and 3-D printers.
