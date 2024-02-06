Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, in a letter to the college community, has announced Southeast's COVID-19 guidelines, called "Protect the Nest" are amended effective today.
For the summer semester, indoor social distancing requirements are being reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Additionally, the university mandate for face coverings is being suspended with two exceptions.
Vargas said the university will resume accepting reservations from outside groups who wish to use campus facilities. Such reservations were suspended during the height of the pandemic.
Additionally, faculty, staff and students may take part in out-of-state business-related travel, in accordance with the COVID guidelines of the destination, he said.
Vargas cited local and national guidance for the new decisions on COVID protocols, noting Cape Girardeau County's positivity rates and active case counts "have consistently remained low since early March," and pointed toward the county's public health center's decision to lift its face covering order.
Vargas also referenced Thursday's decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ease its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.
"Everyone is asked to be respectful and mindful of individuals who may not be comfortable having interactions on campus without the use of face coverings by wearing your mask. The continued use of plexiglass shields, hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray is also still strongly encouraged," Vargas wrote in his Tuesday letter.
Vargas said COVID guidelines for the Fall 2021 semester have not yet been determined.
"We recognize that the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the virus' spread," Vargas continued, adding, "we recommend that students, faculty, staff, and visitors to the campus consider getting vaccinated for the safety and well-being of our community."
Jeff Long is part-time faculty at Southeast Missouri State University.