Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, in a letter to the college community, has announced Southeast's COVID-19 guidelines, called "Protect the Nest" are amended effective today.

For the summer semester, indoor social distancing requirements are being reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Additionally, the university mandate for face coverings is being suspended with two exceptions.

If a faculty member in a face-to-face class in the summer semester determines masks are needed, students are expected to abide by the decision of the instructor. The summer semester runs through Aug. 13.

Face coverings may be required for some summer camps, conferences and university events, as per the decision of the camp or event administrator.

Vargas said the university will resume accepting reservations from outside groups who wish to use campus facilities. Such reservations were suspended during the height of the pandemic.

Additionally, faculty, staff and students may take part in out-of-state business-related travel, in accordance with the COVID guidelines of the destination, he said.