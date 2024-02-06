The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a new cybersecurity graduate certificate and jazz minor during the board’s June 22 meeting.
The cybersecurity certificate, which will be offered by the Department of Computer Science, will be a 12-hour program requiring four classes. Classes will be offered both face-to-face and online.
A new undergraduate minor in jazz studies will be available for students in the fall. The 20-hour program will connect students with the rising interest in jazz music in the region, provost Mike Godard said.
A change was also approved to the Master of Arts graduate program, changing the heritage interpretation option’s title to “digital heritage.” Godard said Southeast will be the first university to offer this Master of Arts option in the United States.